SDDI recognized as 2017 Main Street America affiliate -
Sedalia Downtown Development Inc. has been designated as an affiliate Main Street America program by the National Main Street Center. Each year, the National Main Street Center and its Coordinating Program partners announce the list of nationally recognized Main Street America Affiliate programs in recognition of their commitment to achieving meaningful improvements in downtowns across the country using the Main Street Approach.
