Russellville festival in its 179th year

The 179th Russellville Engine Show and Festival weekend begins at 7 p.m. Friday with an MMTTPA Truck and Tractor Pull presented by the Eugene FFA Chapter at the Lions Club Field. It will conclude with a street dance uptown and an 8 p.m. concert Saturday by Dirt Road Addiction, a Sedalia-based southern-rock/country band.

