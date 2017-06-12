Robinson anniversary
Mr. and Mrs. Robinson, of Sedalia, will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary with a card shower, hosted by their daughter-in law Susan French, from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday June 24 at Calvary Baptist Church in Sedalia. Mr. Robinson is retired at the Postmaster of the U.S. Postal Service in Butler.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sedalia Democrat.
Add your comments below
Sedalia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|El mexican
|19 hr
|Rick
|5
|so stop telling people they're Schizophrenic wh...
|20 hr
|Rick
|2
|Does anyone else have to deal with nosey neighb... (Dec '06)
|Jun 3
|Watch Full Eye
|69
|Who wants to go out tonight (Dec '16)
|May 28
|Michelle
|3
|Foster dad on TRIAL LIES straight to the Judges...
|May '17
|Veronica
|1
|"if you put ALIENS in the middle of it, it'll ...
|May '17
|Veronica
|1
|How To Say A Bunch Of Stupid Stuff & Get Someon...
|May '17
|Veronica
|1
Find what you want!
Search Sedalia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC