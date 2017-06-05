Ragtime continues after hours at first Ragtime Rent Party

Dave Majchrzak, left, and Jeff Barnhart play a song together during Friday night's Rent Part hosted in the Hotel Bothwell ballroom as part of the 36th annual Scott Joplin International Ragtime Festival. Attendees paid $10 to attend the party, a spin on the rent parties that would've been hosted during Joplin's time, which were used to actually pay the rent.

