Photos: Queen of the Prairies Art vendors enjoy sunshine, crowd -
Vendor Winfred Kinyua, of St. Louis, hangs a handcrafted bamboo wind chime in her tent Saturday morning at the seventh annual Queen of the Prairies Festival of the Arts in downtown Sedalia. Kinyau owns GK Traders and was offering bamboo and also coconut chimes.
