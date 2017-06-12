Photos: Osage Trails Cub Scout Day Camp offers fun, skills for 94 youth -
Cub Scouts participating in the Osage Trails Cub Scout Day Camp yell their loudest Saturday afternoon as they try to win the Spirit Stick. Tara Lappat, assistant day camp director, said the team who showed the most spirit got to take the stick home.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sedalia Democrat.
Comments
Add your comments below
Sedalia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|El mexican
|Sat
|Rick
|5
|so stop telling people they're Schizophrenic wh...
|Sat
|Rick
|2
|Does anyone else have to deal with nosey neighb... (Dec '06)
|Jun 3
|Watch Full Eye
|69
|Who wants to go out tonight (Dec '16)
|May 28
|Michelle
|3
|Foster dad on TRIAL LIES straight to the Judges...
|May '17
|Veronica
|1
|"if you put ALIENS in the middle of it, it'll ...
|May '17
|Veronica
|1
|How To Say A Bunch Of Stupid Stuff & Get Someon...
|May '17
|Veronica
|1
Find what you want!
Search Sedalia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC