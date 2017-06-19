Photos: Lonestar entertains in Sedalia

Richie McDonald, lead singer of Lonestar, points to the crowd requesting them to sing along to "My Front Porch Looking In," the first song of the country music band's set Thursday evening at Sedalia Tractor Supply Co. McDonald said Sedalia was the band's sixth or seventh stop on their 2017 tour to promote their new album, "Never Enders," and that Thursday night was their largest crowd so far.

