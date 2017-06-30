Photos: Holiday lights at Hotel Bothwell re-strung Thursday

Although the calendar says it's the end of June, Benton Johns and Jaycobe Kronk from Transition Construction of Sedalia work high above Ohio Avenue as they re-hang and check the Christmas lights at the Hotel Bothwell Thursday morning. Each year on Thanksgiving the landmark seven-story hotel is lit with lights and a firework display, marking the arrival of the holiday season in Sedalia.

