Photos: Holiday lights at Hotel Bothwell re-strung Thursday -
Although the calendar says it's the end of June, Benton Johns and Jaycobe Kronk from Transition Construction of Sedalia work high above Ohio Avenue as they re-hang and check the Christmas lights at the Hotel Bothwell Thursday morning. Each year on Thanksgiving the landmark seven-story hotel is lit with lights and a firework display, marking the arrival of the holiday season in Sedalia.
