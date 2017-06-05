Photos: Getting haircuts for cancer -
Ten-year-old Phyllis Hays gets a haircut Tuesday by hairstylist Nikki Vallerie at the Long Lasting Impression Hair Salon in downtown Sedalia. Hays decided as a birthday gift she would donate her hair to make wigs for other children who have lost their hair due to cancer.
