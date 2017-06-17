Pettis County placed under weekend heat advisory -
The National Weather Service has placed Pettis County under a Heat Advisory this weekend, effective from noon to 7 p.m. Saturday and from 1 to 7 p.m. Sunday. Temperatures are forecasted to be in the mid-90s with a heat index of 101 degrees to 106 degrees, making conditions dangerous for many.
