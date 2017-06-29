Neighbors: Sedalia resident testifies before presidential committee -
Kevin Walker is pictured in the White House on June 20, as he tells his story to a White House panel discussing the absence of affordable health care for many Americans. Walker spent a day in Washington, D.C., at the request of President Donald Trump's administration discussing the situation with five other delegates from Missouri.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sedalia Democrat.
Add your comments below
Sedalia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|so stop telling people they're Schizophrenic wh...
|Jun 19
|Donald
|3
|El mexican
|Jun 17
|Rick
|5
|Does anyone else have to deal with nosey neighb... (Dec '06)
|Jun 3
|Watch Full Eye
|69
|Who wants to go out tonight (Dec '16)
|May '17
|Michelle
|3
|Foster dad on TRIAL LIES straight to the Judges...
|May '17
|Veronica
|1
|"if you put ALIENS in the middle of it, it'll ...
|May '17
|Veronica
|1
|How To Say A Bunch Of Stupid Stuff & Get Someon...
|May '17
|Veronica
|1
Find what you want!
Search Sedalia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC