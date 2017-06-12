Little girl diagnosed with cancer rec...

Little girl diagnosed with cancer receives gift from Sedalia Area Dream Factory -

Willow Manuel, 3, who was diagnosed with kidney cancer in December, waves before going down a slide Wednesday afternoon on her new play set given to her by the Sedalia Area Dream Factory. Christine Manuel helps her granddaughter Willow down the slide on her new play set in the family's yard Wednesday.

