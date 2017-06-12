Little girl diagnosed with cancer receives gift from Sedalia Area Dream Factory -
Willow Manuel, 3, who was diagnosed with kidney cancer in December, waves before going down a slide Wednesday afternoon on her new play set given to her by the Sedalia Area Dream Factory. Christine Manuel helps her granddaughter Willow down the slide on her new play set in the family's yard Wednesday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sedalia Democrat.
Add your comments below
Sedalia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|so stop telling people they're Schizophrenic wh...
|6 hr
|Veronica
|1
|Does anyone else have to deal with nosey neighb... (Dec '06)
|Jun 3
|Watch Full Eye
|69
|Who wants to go out tonight (Dec '16)
|May 28
|Michelle
|3
|Foster dad on TRIAL LIES straight to the Judges...
|May '17
|Veronica
|1
|"if you put ALIENS in the middle of it, it'll ...
|May '17
|Veronica
|1
|How To Say A Bunch Of Stupid Stuff & Get Someon...
|May '17
|Veronica
|1
|hyla vacuum cleaners (Apr '09)
|Apr '17
|Mommy
|31
Find what you want!
Search Sedalia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC