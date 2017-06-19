Leiter anniversary
Mr. and Mrs. Thomas Leiter, of Sedalia, will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary with an open house, hosted by their children, from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, July 8, at the Katy Depot reception room in Sedalia. Jacqueline Rodewald and Thomas Leiter were married July 5, 1957, at Goodwill Chapel in Sedalia.
