Leiter anniversary

Mr. and Mrs. Thomas Leiter, of Sedalia, will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary with an open house, hosted by their children, from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, July 8, at the Katy Depot reception room in Sedalia. Jacqueline Rodewald and Thomas Leiter were married July 5, 1957, at Goodwill Chapel in Sedalia.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sedalia Democrat.