Katy Trail Ride makes first stop Monday in Sedalia - 5:31 pm updated:
Al and Holly Marklin coast into the Katy Depot along the Katy Trail on Monday to stay for the night as part of the annual Katy Trail Ride. An estimated 350 riders from 28 states participated in this year's Katy Trail Ride, which started Monday in Clinton and will end Friday in St. Charles.
