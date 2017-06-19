Katy Trail Ride makes first stop Mond...

Katy Trail Ride makes first stop Monday in Sedalia - 5:31 pm updated:

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Sedalia Democrat

Al and Holly Marklin coast into the Katy Depot along the Katy Trail on Monday to stay for the night as part of the annual Katy Trail Ride. An estimated 350 riders from 28 states participated in this year's Katy Trail Ride, which started Monday in Clinton and will end Friday in St. Charles.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sedalia Democrat.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sedalia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
so stop telling people they're Schizophrenic wh... 18 hr Donald 3
El mexican Sat Rick 5
Does anyone else have to deal with nosey neighb... (Dec '06) Jun 3 Watch Full Eye 69
Who wants to go out tonight (Dec '16) May 28 Michelle 3
Foster dad on TRIAL LIES straight to the Judges... May '17 Veronica 1
"if you put ALIENS in the middle of it, it'll ... May '17 Veronica 1
How To Say A Bunch Of Stupid Stuff & Get Someon... May '17 Veronica 1
See all Sedalia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sedalia Forum Now

Sedalia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Sedalia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Health Care
  3. Syria
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Iran
  2. China
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Cuba
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

Sedalia, MO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,911 • Total comments across all topics: 281,899,164

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC