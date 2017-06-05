June 8 Crash Reports

According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Shirley M. Bauer, 76, was driving north on state Route T, about one-tenth of a mile south of Campbell Drive, when her vehicle traveled off the left side of the road and struck an embankment. Bauer, who was wearing a seat belt, was taken by ambulance to St. Mary's Hospital in Jefferson City with minor injuries.

