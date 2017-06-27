June 28 Crash Reports -
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Mikel G. Lindsay, 23, was driving north on U.S. Highway 65, south of North Dam Access Road, when he lost control of his vehicle on the wet pavement. Lindsay, who was wearing a seat belt, was taken by Cole Camp Ambulance District to Bothwell Regional Health Center for his injuries.
