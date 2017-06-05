Historic Downtown Crime Tour slated for Sunday -
Sylvia Hopkins, second from right, dressed in 1930 fashion, practices her part Tuesday afternoon for the Historic Downtown Sedalia Crimes Tour slated for Sunday. Hopkins will tell the story of victim Miss Maurine Harris, who was kidnapped in 1933.
