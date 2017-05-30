Hagedorn-Fox Wedding
Jenna Marie Hagedorn and Jeffrey Bernard Fox, both of St. Louis were married at 2 p.m. October 8, 2016, at United Methodist Church in Sedalia, with the Rev. Dennis Harper officiating.
