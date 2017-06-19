Friedly birth announcement

Eric and Melody Friedly became the parents of triplet sons, Gunnar Ross Friedly, Dawson Rhett Friedly and Parker Beau Friedly, born at 10:45, 10:46 and 10:47 a.m. Tuesday, March 14, 2017, at Boone Hospital Center in Columbia. Gunnar weighed 5 pounds, 14 ounces and was 20 inches in length.

