Fourth of July parade in Sedalia looking for more entries -
Miss Pettis County, sitting in back, travels down Ohio Avenue in patriotic fashion as she throws out candy to the younger parade watchers during the 2015 Fourth of July parade in downtown Sedalia. Parade organizers are still looking for entries for the 2017 parade.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sedalia Democrat.
Comments
Add your comments below
Sedalia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Does anyone else have to deal with nosey neighb... (Dec '06)
|Jun 3
|Watch Full Eye
|69
|Who wants to go out tonight (Dec '16)
|May 28
|Michelle
|3
|Foster dad on TRIAL LIES straight to the Judges...
|May '17
|Veronica
|1
|"if you put ALIENS in the middle of it, it'll ...
|May '17
|Veronica
|1
|How To Say A Bunch Of Stupid Stuff & Get Someon...
|May '17
|Veronica
|1
|hyla vacuum cleaners (Apr '09)
|Apr '17
|Mommy
|31
|El mexican
|Apr '17
|roy
|4
Find what you want!
Search Sedalia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC