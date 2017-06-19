Five arrested during SPD narcotics saturation -
Multiple Sedalia residents were arrested earlier this week after a narcotics saturation detail was conducted by the Sedalia Police Department. According to a SPD news release, on Tuesday and Wednesday, detectives with the drug enforcement unit and criminal investigations bureau, and officers with the K9 unit and patrol division initiated a narcotics saturation detail in response to receiving numerous citizen complaints pertaining to homes within the community suspected of being involved in illegal drug activity.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sedalia Democrat.
Add your comments below
Sedalia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|so stop telling people they're Schizophrenic wh...
|Jun 19
|Donald
|3
|El mexican
|Jun 17
|Rick
|5
|Does anyone else have to deal with nosey neighb... (Dec '06)
|Jun 3
|Watch Full Eye
|69
|Who wants to go out tonight (Dec '16)
|May 28
|Michelle
|3
|Foster dad on TRIAL LIES straight to the Judges...
|May '17
|Veronica
|1
|"if you put ALIENS in the middle of it, it'll ...
|May '17
|Veronica
|1
|How To Say A Bunch Of Stupid Stuff & Get Someon...
|May '17
|Veronica
|1
Find what you want!
Search Sedalia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC