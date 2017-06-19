Five arrested during SPD narcotics saturation

Multiple Sedalia residents were arrested earlier this week after a narcotics saturation detail was conducted by the Sedalia Police Department. According to a SPD news release, on Tuesday and Wednesday, detectives with the drug enforcement unit and criminal investigations bureau, and officers with the K9 unit and patrol division initiated a narcotics saturation detail in response to receiving numerous citizen complaints pertaining to homes within the community suspected of being involved in illegal drug activity.

