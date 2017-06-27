Dr. Cannnadya s eczema diagnosis and treatment
Dr. Julian E. Canaday of Sedalia was a man of many interests. He produced a set of correspondence courses on horticulture, owned State Fair Floral Company on South Ohio Avenue, maintained several greenhouses at the corner of 16th Street and Limit Avenue, and owned the State Fair Floral Service Station, whose lot was lavishly planted with flowers.
