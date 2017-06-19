Downtown Sedalia supporters, businesses recognized -
Marty Lange addresses the crowd after being recognized with the 2017 Volunteer of the Year award during Tuesday evening's Sedalia Downtown Development Inc. awards celebration hosted at Fitters 5th Street Pub. Lange was recognized for his work on the Uptown Theatre renovation project.
Read more at Sedalia Democrat.
