Deputy Chief Greg Harrell named next Sedalia Fire Department chief

Sedalia Fire Deputy Chief Greg Harrell has been named the Sedalia Fire Department's next chief upon the retirement of Chief Mike Ditzfeld. It was announced in a news release Tuesday afternoon that Harrell will become SFD's eighth chief in its 130-year history once Ditzfeld retires May 31, 2018.

