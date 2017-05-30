Crash Reports -
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Anthony W. Tomlinson, 58, was driving a motorcycle south on state Route 131, eight-tenths of a mile north of NW 850 Road, when his vehicle traveled off the right side of the road and overturned. It then struck a driveway and mailbox.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sedalia Democrat.
Comments
Add your comments below
Sedalia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who wants to go out tonight
|May 28
|Michelle
|3
|Foster dad on TRIAL LIES straight to the Judges...
|May 8
|Veronica
|1
|"if you put ALIENS in the middle of it, it'll ...
|May 3
|Veronica
|1
|How To Say A Bunch Of Stupid Stuff & Get Someon...
|May 3
|Veronica
|1
|hyla vacuum cleaners (Apr '09)
|Apr '17
|Mommy
|31
|El mexican
|Apr '17
|roy
|4
|Welfare officer's job is not to write a verdict
|Apr '17
|Veronica
|2
Find what you want!
Search Sedalia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC