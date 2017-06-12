Center for Human Services honors volu...

Center for Human Services honors volunteers, employers, clients at annual luncheon -

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: Sedalia Democrat

After receiving his Outstanding Personal Growth Award, Cristian Estrada, 3, gives it back to Cliff Callis and claps his hands. Cristian, diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder, and being held by his father Rolando Estrada, received the award Friday afternoon at the close of the Center for Human Services Annual Recognition Luncheon at the Sedalia Country Club.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sedalia Democrat.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sedalia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
so stop telling people they're Schizophrenic wh... Fri Veronica 1
Does anyone else have to deal with nosey neighb... (Dec '06) Jun 3 Watch Full Eye 69
Who wants to go out tonight (Dec '16) May 28 Michelle 3
Foster dad on TRIAL LIES straight to the Judges... May '17 Veronica 1
"if you put ALIENS in the middle of it, it'll ... May '17 Veronica 1
How To Say A Bunch Of Stupid Stuff & Get Someon... May '17 Veronica 1
hyla vacuum cleaners (Apr '09) Apr '17 Mommy 31
See all Sedalia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sedalia Forum Now

Sedalia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Sedalia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. U.S. Open
  3. Cuba
  4. North Korea
  5. Iran
  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Mexico
  5. Tiger Woods
 

Sedalia, MO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,403 • Total comments across all topics: 281,826,376

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC