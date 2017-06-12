Cases resolved in May in Pettis Count...

Cases resolved in May in Pettis County Circuit Court -

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Sedalia Democrat

The following is a sampling of cases that were resolved May 15 through June 5 in the Pettis County Circuit Court, according to information from Pettis County Prosecuting Attorney Phillip Sawyer. David Waters , 28, of Kansas City, was sentenced to 16 years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for first degree robbery.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sedalia Democrat.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sedalia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Does anyone else have to deal with nosey neighb... (Dec '06) Jun 3 Watch Full Eye 69
Who wants to go out tonight (Dec '16) May 28 Michelle 3
Foster dad on TRIAL LIES straight to the Judges... May '17 Veronica 1
"if you put ALIENS in the middle of it, it'll ... May '17 Veronica 1
How To Say A Bunch Of Stupid Stuff & Get Someon... May '17 Veronica 1
hyla vacuum cleaners (Apr '09) Apr '17 Mommy 31
El mexican Apr '17 roy 4
See all Sedalia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sedalia Forum Now

Sedalia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Sedalia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Iran
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Mexico
  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Afghanistan
 

Sedalia, MO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,804 • Total comments across all topics: 281,756,691

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC