Cases recently resolved in Pettis County Circuit Court -
The following is a sampling of cases that were resolved June 14 to June 21 in the Pettis County Circuit Court, according to information from Pettis County Prosecuting Attorney Phillip Sawyer. Paul Conway Williams, 46, of Sedalia, was sentenced to three two-year sentences in the Missouri Department of Corrections on three separate matters - resisting/interfering with arrest for felony, failure to appear and possession of a controlled substance .
