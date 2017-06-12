Bandanas Bar-B-Q rallying to help cook with cancer costs - 6:00 pm updated:
Bandanas Bar-B-Q will host a Smoke Out Cancer fundraiser for employee Chris Wojnarowski, who has a rare form of cancer, from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday. Wojnarowski, a single father of two sons, Brody and Dylan, has worked at Bandanas for approximately four or five years.
