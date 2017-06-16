17th Annual Katy Trail Ride 19-23
On Monday, June 19, approximately 350 bicyclists will begin a 232-mile journey from Clinton to St. Charles on Katy Trail State Park for the 17th Annual Katy Trail Ride. Missouri State Parks and the Missouri State Parks Foundation are hosting the five-day tour.
