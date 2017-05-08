Workers from Impact Sign, Awnings and...

Workers from Impact Sign, Awnings and Wraps, Inc. install signs for...

Eli McDonald, left and Brian Anderson, of Impact Signs, Awnings, and Wraps, Inc. check the measurements on final time Monday morning before raising a portion of the signing for the American Family Care Urgent Care/Primary Care Offices on U.S. Highway 50 and Ohio Ave. The opening date for the facility has not been released. Eli McDonald marks the position for the AMF logo on the front of the Urgent Care/Primary Care Facility Offices on U.S. Highway 50 and Ohio Avenue Monday morning.

