Winchester Drive partially closed Tuesday for repairs
Street repair work to patch surface cracks in the westbound lane of Winchester Drive from U.S. Highway 50 to 16th Street is scheduled for Tuesday from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m., according to a City of Sedalia news release. The lane restriction will move from U.S. Highway 50 towards 16th Street as the street is repaired, resulting in a lane restriction in the area where the work crew is patching.
