Tiny pantry pops up in Sedalia

Friday May 26 Read more: Sedalia Democrat

The new tiny food pantry on South Warren Avenue, created by Chris Stewart and Staci Harrison, has the slogan "Take what you need, leave what you can." The new pantry has been in Sedalia for about a week.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sedalia Democrat.

