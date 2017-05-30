Tiny pantry pops up in Sedalia -
The new tiny food pantry on South Warren Avenue, created by Chris Stewart and Staci Harrison, has the slogan "Take what you need, leave what you can." The new pantry has been in Sedalia for about a week.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sedalia Democrat.
Comments
Add your comments below
Sedalia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who wants to go out tonight
|May 28
|Michelle
|3
|Foster dad on TRIAL LIES straight to the Judges...
|May 8
|Veronica
|1
|"if you put ALIENS in the middle of it, it'll ...
|May 3
|Veronica
|1
|How To Say A Bunch Of Stupid Stuff & Get Someon...
|May 3
|Veronica
|1
|hyla vacuum cleaners (Apr '09)
|Apr '17
|Mommy
|31
|El mexican
|Apr '17
|roy
|4
|Welfare officer's job is not to write a verdict
|Apr '17
|Veronica
|2
Find what you want!
Search Sedalia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC