Teen hurt in three-vehicle crash in Pettis County -
A La Monte teenager was injured in a three-vehicle accident at 10:08 p.m. Thursday in Pettis County. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Maya H. Martin, 17, was driving south on state Route 127 when she attempted to cross the westbound lanes of U.S. Highway 50. She drove in front of a westbound vehicle driven by Ryan B. Windle, 36, of Sedalia.
