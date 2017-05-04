SFCC awards instructors, students, staff

State Fair Community College honored the 2017 Distinguished Students and Instructor, Adjunct, and Staff of the Year recipients on April 28. From left, Kaley Hobbs, Instructor of the Year; Becky Arbisi, Adjunct Instructor of the Year; Vanessa Upton, Distinguished Student for Associate of Arts degree; William May Jr., Associate of Applied Science degree; and Alexandr Bliskavka, Staff of the Year. Two students received State Fair Community College's top academic awards April 28 at a recognition ceremony and reception in Yeater Center lobby on the Sedalia campus.

