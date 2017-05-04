SFCC awards instructors, students, staff -
State Fair Community College honored the 2017 Distinguished Students and Instructor, Adjunct, and Staff of the Year recipients on April 28. From left, Kaley Hobbs, Instructor of the Year; Becky Arbisi, Adjunct Instructor of the Year; Vanessa Upton, Distinguished Student for Associate of Arts degree; William May Jr., Associate of Applied Science degree; and Alexandr Bliskavka, Staff of the Year. Two students received State Fair Community College's top academic awards April 28 at a recognition ceremony and reception in Yeater Center lobby on the Sedalia campus.
