Sedalia School District 200 set to return to a self-operating food...
The Sedalia school District 200 board of education agreed Monday night that taking matters back into "their own hands" may be the best solution as they voted to return the food service program to one that is self-operated by the district. This will mark the first time in five years that the district will not employ Opaa! as the provider for breakfast and lunch for the district.
