Sedalia Police Department remembers fallen officers with ceremony -
Members of the Sedalia Police Department, joined by members of the Pettis County Sheriff's Office and the Missouri State Highway Patrol, salute the American flag as Richard DeFord sings the national anthem during Monday evening's Peace Officer's Memorial Ceremony at the Sedalia Municipal Building. "It was a sad year," Sedalia Police Chief John DeGonia said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sedalia Democrat.
Add your comments below
Sedalia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Foster dad on TRIAL LIES straight to the Judges...
|May 8
|Veronica
|1
|"if you put ALIENS in the middle of it, it'll ...
|May 3
|Veronica
|1
|How To Say A Bunch Of Stupid Stuff & Get Someon...
|May 3
|Veronica
|1
|hyla vacuum cleaners (Apr '09)
|Apr 29
|Mommy
|31
|El mexican
|Apr 20
|roy
|4
|Welfare officer's job is not to write a verdict
|Apr '17
|Veronica
|2
|Does anyone else have to deal with nosey neighb... (Dec '06)
|Apr '17
|Veronica
|67
Find what you want!
Search Sedalia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC