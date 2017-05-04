Sedalia man hurt in accident -
A Sedalia man sustained moderate injuries in a two-vehicle accident at 1:45 p.m. Wednesday in Pettis County. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Bradley J. Bottcher, 32, was driving east on Elms Hills Boulevard at South Park Avenue when his vehicle crossed the center of the road and struck a westbound vehicle, driven by Gary A. Ray, 26, of Sedalia, head-on.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sedalia Democrat.
Add your comments below
Sedalia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|"if you put ALIENS in the middle of it, it'll ...
|May 3
|Veronica
|1
|How To Say A Bunch Of Stupid Stuff & Get Someon...
|May 3
|Veronica
|1
|hyla vacuum cleaners (Apr '09)
|Apr 29
|Mommy
|31
|El mexican
|Apr 20
|roy
|4
|Welfare officer's job is not to write a verdict
|Apr '17
|Veronica
|2
|Does anyone else have to deal with nosey neighb... (Dec '06)
|Apr '17
|Veronica
|67
|DFS involved in child trafficking ? HEARTBREAKING
|Mar '17
|Veronica
|2
Find what you want!
Search Sedalia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC