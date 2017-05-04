Sedalia man hurt in accident

A Sedalia man sustained moderate injuries in a two-vehicle accident at 1:45 p.m. Wednesday in Pettis County. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Bradley J. Bottcher, 32, was driving east on Elms Hills Boulevard at South Park Avenue when his vehicle crossed the center of the road and struck a westbound vehicle, driven by Gary A. Ray, 26, of Sedalia, head-on.

