Sedalia man convicted of domestic assault -
A jury has found a Sedalia man guilty of a 2016 domestic assault with a weapon after a two-day trial concluded last week. According to information from Pettis County Prosecuting Attorney Phillip Sawyer, Mark C. Brandolese, 50, was convicted Thursday, May 4 of second degree domestic assault and armed criminal action.
