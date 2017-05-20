Sedalia man charged with 2016 statutory rape -
A Sedalia man has been charged with statutory rape involving a teenager in 2016, but he has yet to be located. Hermemlindo Ortega-Bamaca was charged this week with second degree statutory sodomy and two counts of second degree statutory rape.
