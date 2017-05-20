Sedalia man charged with 2016 statuto...

Sedalia man charged with 2016 statutory rape -

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: Sedalia Democrat

A Sedalia man has been charged with statutory rape involving a teenager in 2016, but he has yet to be located. Hermemlindo Ortega-Bamaca was charged this week with second degree statutory sodomy and two counts of second degree statutory rape.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sedalia Democrat.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sedalia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Foster dad on TRIAL LIES straight to the Judges... May 8 Veronica 1
"if you put ALIENS in the middle of it, it'll ... May 3 Veronica 1
How To Say A Bunch Of Stupid Stuff & Get Someon... May 3 Veronica 1
hyla vacuum cleaners (Apr '09) Apr 29 Mommy 31
El mexican Apr 20 roy 4
Welfare officer's job is not to write a verdict Apr '17 Veronica 2
Does anyone else have to deal with nosey neighb... (Dec '06) Apr '17 Veronica 67
See all Sedalia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sedalia Forum Now

Sedalia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Sedalia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Health Care
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Pope Francis
  3. South Korea
  4. Syria
  5. Ebola
 

Sedalia, MO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,485 • Total comments across all topics: 280,970,273

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC