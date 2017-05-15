Sedalia man arrested after vehicle, foot pursuit -
A Sedalia man was arrested on multiple charges early Sunday morning after leading Pettis County Sheriff's Office deputies on a vehicle and foot chase after a vehicle accident. Jacob P. Ellis, 30, has been charged with two counts of first degree assault, second degree kidnapping, leaving the scene of an accident, driving while intoxicated, resisting arrest and third degree domestic assault.
