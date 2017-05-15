Sedalia City Council to discuss animal shelter, possible CID -
The City of Sedalia may have another Community Improvement District to bring in additional new businesses if approved by the Sedalia City Council during Monday's meeting. Council will review an ordinance approving and accepting a funding agreement with Kroeger Properties III LLC for ownership and development rights in property at 2700 W. Broadway Blvd. According to information in the meeting packet, the funding agreement is a Community Improvement District .
