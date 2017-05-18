Sedalia Area Farmersa Market to host dinner -
The Sedalia Area Farmers's Market will host an open-air meal "Farm to Fork Dinner" featuring all local food Saturday, June 10 at the Eifel Acres Farm, north of Sedalia. Proceeds from the dinner will assist with market operating expenses to keep vendor stall fees affordable.
