Sedalia a unfriendlya to pedestrians

Sedalia a unfriendlya to pedestrians

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: Sedalia Democrat

"Sedalia is very unfriendly to pedestrians," said Diane Yantz. "All the funding is going into improving existing sidewalks.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sedalia Democrat.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sedalia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
"if you put ALIENS in the middle of it, it'll ... Wed Veronica 1
How To Say A Bunch Of Stupid Stuff & Get Someon... Wed Veronica 1
hyla vacuum cleaners (Apr '09) Apr 29 Mommy 31
El mexican Apr 20 roy 4
Welfare officer's job is not to write a verdict Apr '17 Veronica 2
Does anyone else have to deal with nosey neighb... (Dec '06) Apr '17 Veronica 67
DFS involved in child trafficking ? HEARTBREAKING Mar '17 Veronica 2
See all Sedalia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sedalia Forum Now

Sedalia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Sedalia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Syria
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Health Care
  4. Egypt
  5. South Korea
 

Sedalia, MO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,968 • Total comments across all topics: 280,774,108

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC