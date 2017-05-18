Pettis County Museum to host WWI open house Monday -
Pettis County Museum Co-Curator Charles Wise holds a World War I photo of Ferdinand Klein, 1894-1978, of Bahner, which is part of the Remembering World War I exhibit that will open at 6 p.m. Monday at the museum. A helmet from WWI included in the exhibit is decorated with "trench art."
