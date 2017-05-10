Pettis County, City of Sedalia search for new EMA director

With the announcement of Dave Clippert's retirement as director of the Sedalia-Pettis County Emergency Management Agency, both the city and the county find themselves in a rather unique position. Since the EMA director serves both entities, both Pettis County Presiding Commissioner David Dick and Sedalia Mayor Stephen Galliher both have a role in deciding who should fill the vacated position.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sedalia Democrat.