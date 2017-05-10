Open Door Summer Food Program rolls out dining bus -
A proof of the Open Door Summer Food Program dining bus illustrates the design wrap the vehicle will have this year. The bus, donated by Apple Bus Lines, is wrapped by Impact Signs, Awnings, Wraps in Sedalia.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sedalia Democrat.
Comments
Add your comments below
Sedalia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Foster dad on TRIAL LIES straight to the Judges...
|May 8
|Veronica
|1
|"if you put ALIENS in the middle of it, it'll ...
|May 3
|Veronica
|1
|How To Say A Bunch Of Stupid Stuff & Get Someon...
|May 3
|Veronica
|1
|hyla vacuum cleaners (Apr '09)
|Apr 29
|Mommy
|31
|El mexican
|Apr 20
|roy
|4
|Welfare officer's job is not to write a verdict
|Apr '17
|Veronica
|2
|Does anyone else have to deal with nosey neighb... (Dec '06)
|Apr '17
|Veronica
|67
Find what you want!
Search Sedalia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC