Oa Dell Anniversary

Saturday

Mr. and Mrs. Kenneth O'Dell, of Sedalia, will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary with an open house hosted by Hailey McCarthy from 2 to 4 p.m. May 21 at 216 W. Benton in Windsor. Wilma J. Smith and Kenneth O'Dell were married June 2, 1967, at the home of the Rev.

