Music fills Ohio Avenue for Third Thursday

From left, Rick Masterson, Drew Beeman and Corey Masterson perform Jimmy Buffett's "Margaritaville" at the corner of Fifth Street and Ohio Avenue during Third Thursday in downtown Sedalia. On Thursday, the men were playing as the Rick Masterson Trio, but all three are involved in other local bands including Whiskey Bent, Blue Stem and Tobacco Road.

