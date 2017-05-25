Multiple injuries in Pettis County accident -
Aaron Slabaugh, 20, of Bunceton, was driving east on U.S. Highway 50 when he hit a stopped vehicle driven by Alexis B. Roam, 39, of Richland, causing Roam's vehicle to hit another stopped vehicle driven by Paul D. Ross, 55, of Sedalia, according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report. Slabaugh and his passenger, Daisy M. Slabaugh, 18, of Bunceton, were both taken to Bothwell Regional Health Center with moderate injuries.
